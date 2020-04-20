Dollar General employee working hard to help customers, keep shelves stocked

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is sharing your “Our Heroes” submissions to highlight the many who are putting others before themselves in an unprecedented time.

James Saunders says his hero is Bob, an employee at a local Dollar General. Bob helps customers, keeps shelves stocked and more. Saunders says Bob never accepts any kind of tips, so he wanted to shout him our for his heroism.

Great job, Bob!

