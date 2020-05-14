Bluffton woman sews 1,000 masks for neighbors, firefighters

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton woman has made over 1,000 masks and friends say “she’s still sewing!”

Lenore Banks nominated her friend Debbie Deacon for WSAV’s “Our Heroes” for her mask-making efforts.

Deacon’s masks for Bluffton Fire

Banks says Deacon immediately took to the task after COVID-19 became a local threat, sewing masks for her friends, neighbors and firefighters.

Deacon sent a note out to her neighborhood taking orders, only asking for donations of supplies in return.

Banks says her dear friend recently made special masks for the Bluffton Fire Department — 150 to be exact.

“If she is not a hero, I don’t know who is!” Banks wrote.

If you would like to nominate a hero in your life, send us a note at ourheroes@wsav.com. We’d love for you to record a short video message and send it our way.