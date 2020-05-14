Bluffton woman sews 1,000 masks for neighbors, firefighters

Our Heroes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton woman has made over 1,000 masks and friends say “she’s still sewing!”

Lenore Banks nominated her friend Debbie Deacon for WSAV’s “Our Heroes” for her mask-making efforts.

Deacon’s masks for Bluffton Fire

Banks says Deacon immediately took to the task after COVID-19 became a local threat, sewing masks for her friends, neighbors and firefighters.

Deacon sent a note out to her neighborhood taking orders, only asking for donations of supplies in return.

Banks says her dear friend recently made special masks for the Bluffton Fire Department — 150 to be exact.

“If she is not a hero, I don’t know who is!” Banks wrote.

If you would like to nominate a hero in your life, send us a note at ourheroes@wsav.com. We’d love for you to record a short video message and send it our way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories