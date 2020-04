BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – WSAV is highlighting the heroes in your lives, even those with four wheels.

Cathy Kelly submitted an unlikely “Our Heroes” message about her car called “Baby Blue.” She says her car keeps her going and keeps her safe.

Kelly says she’s been delivering for DoorDash since last June but has been “busier than ever” as many practice social distancing.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Baby Blue in Bluffton!