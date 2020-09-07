Organizers to host ‘Back the Blue’ rally in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A group plans to host a rally Monday morning to honor and celebrate local law enforcement.

The “Back the Blue” event organizers ask the public to join them Labor Day at Tom Triplett Park from 10:00 a.m. till noon.

Organizers will also have prize raffles with proceeds going to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire provides financial assistance to the surviving families of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Organizers say each officer who attends the rally will get a free raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes.