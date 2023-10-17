BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall is in the air at the 61st Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair.

At this annual gathering, memorable moments are created every few feet, but organizers say all the fun you see is made possible with tons of behind-the-scenes planning.

“We’re a family-oriented fair, and we want everybody to come here and feel safe. That is one thing that we stress. We do not spare any dollars when it comes to safety,” Trish Tootle, Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Board Chair, said.

About 100,000 people came to the fair last year, according to Tootle. She said they prepare each year to make sure that everyone in attendance is safe and has fun, with help from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameras also cover the fairgrounds, and every Kiwanis member undergoes a background check.

“We are a smoke-free facility and alcohol-free. We spend so much time making sure that our people are safe when they’re at our fair and on our grounds,” Tootle said. “We have been working with Amusement of America for over 40 years, and they’re great. That is one of the reasons that we continue our relationship with them because they believe in safety as much as we do.”

Peter Meizies has worked with the carnival for 35 years, and he echoed that sentiment.

“All the rides are checked daily. The games are checked, and they make sure there’s no broken wires for somebody to step on and get electrocuted. Everything’s taken care of. The maintenance people in here are phenomenal. They make sure that there’s no broken glass, no broken rides, or anything that you’re going to slip on, fall on and get hurt.”

Tootle said there is something for everyone. If rides aren’t your thing, you can always stuff your face with funnel cake while you enjoy entertainment.

For fair dates, times, and tickets, click or tap here.