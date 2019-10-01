Organizations tie purple ribbons around Forsyth Park trees for domestic violence awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Tuesday morning the organization SAFE Shelter teamed up with the Savannah Police Cadets to raise awareness of domestic violence. The two groups tied purple ribbons on trees in Forsyth Park.

The purple ribbons are a reminder that it is Domestic Violence Awareness month and that there is help available to anyone who needs it.

The ribbon tying will be the first event of the month to bring greater attention to domestic violence issues.

To find out more about SAFE Shelter, or if you need help, visit their site: safeshelter.org

SAFE Shelter’s 24-HOUR CRISIS LINE: (912) 629-8888

