Organizations pledge $2.5 million addressing food insecurity in Glynn Co. schools

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is pledging $2.5 million to address food insecurity in Glynn County schools.

The expansion is aimed at tripling the size of its Brunswick branch, adding a commercial kitchen, a volunteer center, more warehouse space and a new loading dock. The organization has received a $1.5 million grant and is asking the community to fund the remaining million.

The Anschutz Foundation said it will pledge $500,000 for every dollar to meet that million-dollar goal. Sea Island Company, a luxury resort in coastal Georgia has also partnered with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and the Glynn County School System to tackle food insecurity.

“Over one-fifth of the residents of Glynn County experience food insecurity. That is simply too

many. The expansion of America’s Second Harvest Brunswick facility will be a critical step in reducing this

percentage in our community,” Scott Steilen said, President and CEO of Sea Island Company.

Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest said she’s excited to end hunger in coastal Georgia.

“This project will help so many children, families and seniors that are at risk for hunger not have to worry about where or when they will have their next meal,” Crouch said.

Sea Island and The Anschutz Foundation said they look to add food pantries in each school in the county. The two plan to work with Glynn County Schools to do so. The effort is taking inspiration from the Savannah school system’s similar effort to stock school pantries for three-to four-family meals.

“When we dove deeper into this issue for children in the Glynn County school system, we learned that over

64% of students are eligible for free or reduced lunch,” Steilen said.

He said many children can’t focus at school because they are hungry.

“We had to do something. This program enables students of all ages and their families to benefit from a balanced meal,” Steilen added.

Teachers, principals, guidance counselors and social workers can refer students and families to the program.

“Meeting the basic needs of our students must be first and foremost in our mission. The Sea Island Company in conjunction with America’s Second Harvest are making it possible for us to do just that,” Scott Spence said, Superintendent of Glynn County Schools.