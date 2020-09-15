Organizations host virtual press briefing on the state of food insecurity in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Voices for Georgia’s Children and the Georgia Food Bank Association plan to host a virtual press briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss food insecurity in the state.

According to the groups, more than 600,000 children in Georgia don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

According to organizers, the briefing will provide first-hand accounts from community members highlighting their struggles with food access and the impact it has had on the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing will discuss the challenges families face in feeding their children when in virtual learning, hybrid schooling, or unpredictable educational or home environments, and the community partnerships that help them access food.

The virtual briefing starts at 1:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Watch the meeting live HERE.