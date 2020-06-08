Organization announces plan to reopen locations to house homeless families in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Family Promise of the Coastal Empire announced they will start housing families enrolled in their program at the organization’s static locations in Bryan and Effingham counties on Sunday, June 14.

The static locations had to be shut down in order to honor the state public health guidelines due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Family promise provides full-service emergency shelter, meals, and inclusive support for homeless families with children.

According to Family Promise officials, the static locations offer guests a chance to shower, wash clothes, care for their children, and meet regularly with case managers..

To learn more about Family Promise, please visit www.familypromisesavannah.org, email info@familypromisesavannah.org or call 912-790-9446.