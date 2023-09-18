SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Be there or be square, kicking off the fall season by connecting with the community in the many festivals coming to the Hostess City.

Savannah Jazz Festival (Sep. 18th – 24th)

The jazz festival will feature plenty of events every day of the week. Entertainment includes Miles Davis, Blues Night, Latin Dance Night, Ranky Tanky, US Navy Band SE, Dizzy Gillespie, and many more.

Only the events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be free, so bring a lawn chair, blanket and a cooler to sit back and relax.

This is a family-friendly event featuring food trucks, music and art. With your ticket, you will be provided with a lantern set where you can write down affirmations, promises and memories before the lantern launch.

Regular tickets before September 20th are $26.98 per adult, $45.99 on September 22nd, and $55.99 the day of.

For the whole family, the Savannah Bee Company will be hosting a festival featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, pet adoptions, balloon animals, face painting and arts and crafts.

Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival (Sep. 29th – Oct.1st)

Love tattoos, ink master, the odd and bazaar? The Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival is where you should be.

This event will feature tattoo artists from Ink Master such as Cleen Rock One, Kyle Dunbar, Holli Marie, Tito, Aaron Is, Nychelle Elise and E Mac. You will have the opportunity to get designs by these artists with a $100 minimum price at the artists’ discretion.

Entertainment includes Daredevil Alakazam’s “The Human Knot,” Cenobyte Suspension, sword swallowing, Verona Fink and James Maltman.

Ready for some German-style beer, food and tournament games? Celebrate Oktoberfest in Savannah! So strap on your lederhosen and grab a friend for the fun.

The first 50 tickets bought will receive a souvenir glass to use and take home.

For all the craft beer and whiskey lovers, you will have unlimited tastings of multiple whiskeys and over 50 craft beers.

Also on the site will be some of the best Texas-style BBQ vendors and live music by three local bands. All proceeds will go to the Coast Conservation Association.

Savannah Pride Festival (Oct. 20th – 21st)

Celebrating pride in true Georgia fashion in October, the Savannah Pride Festival will feature events for everyone. There will be live DJs, a pride parade, costume contests, Meet N’ Greets, the STRUT after-party, the masquerade ball and more.

Local performers that will be in attendance include Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, TajonyX, Dax Exclamation Point, Magnolia Minxxx, Rita D’Lavane, Ginger Darlin,’ Malcriada and many more.