Oldest living person in Pin Point celebrates 91st birthday with drive-by parade

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pin Point community celebrated a special woman on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday, the community came together for a drive-by surprise party for Clara Mayry’s birthday. Mayry, the oldest living person in the Pin Point community, turned 91 years old!

Friends and family met at Sweetfield of Eden Baptist Church at 4 p.m. and paraded past Mayry, honking their horns and shouting. Many cars were decorated with signs, balloons and confetti to show Mayry extra love on her big day.

Pin Point was founded in 1896 by former slaves from Ossabaw, Green and Skidaway Islands. Today, Pin Point is home to the Pin Point Heritage Museum, which educates visitors about Pin Point’s rich Gullah Geechee heritage.

Pin Point is also the birthplace of Clarence Thomas, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.