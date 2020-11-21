Old Savannah City Mission hosts annual ‘Day of Great Thanksgiving’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Old Savannah City Mission teamed up with local worship centers to host the annual ‘Day of Great Thanksgiving’.

Volunteers helped serve the city’s homeless a hot thanksgiving meal along with providing them necessities ahead of the winter months.

Organizers say being able to host the event this year was especially important because for so many, it’s the only Thanksgiving meal they’ll have the opportunity to have.

“For the homeless people here in Savannah, this is a great treat for them. They don’t get a hot meal on a regular basis, especially a Thanksgiving meal,” says founder of Old Savannah City Mission, Larry McDaniel.

Volunteers and community members say being able to help out during these tough times helps give people hope to know they are supported.

“I think its important for people to understand there is hope. Hope does not come from our circumstances around us,” adds volunteer Susy Rardon.

The Mission does not receive any federal, no state, no county, nor any city funding. Old Savannah City Mission has as its goal to proclaim the Gospel by feeding the Hungry, sheltering the homeless, rehabilitating the addict and restoring the ex-offender.