SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents of Ogeecheeton-Dawes say enough is enough.

The neighborhood association tells WSAV they are fed up with polluters coming into their community which is near Victory Drive and Ogeechee Road in Savannah.

An urgent meeting is happening tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Ogeecheeton-Dawes community entrance.

They say that ‘Savannah Auto Export’ is violating city ordinances and creating environmental hazards.