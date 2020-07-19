Nonprofit says service breaks down every barrier

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah nonprofit is empowering women and creating community support. The founder of the organization said people can make a difference in someone else’s life, even in the midst of a pandemic.

“We actually have some ladies in the organization that’s dealt with homelessness and that’s been homeless, so we’ve been on that other side,” Latoya Samuels, the Founder of Women Empowering Women Savannah, said as she passed out water and food at Forsyth Park.

Samuels held the donation giveaway on Sunday. She said her service-based nonprofit has struggled to find ways to safely serve the community. She said it is crucial to learn how to adapt the way you offer help so people in need still get essential support.

“Even if it’s just one bottle at a time, just passing out one bottle to one homeless person; it’s time that we all come together as a community. We all have times we’re in need of others help,” Samuels stated.

Women Empowering Women Savannah promotes sisterhood, self-care, success, and service. One of the members said it’s been a support system for her as she worked to open a small business in the middle of the pandemic.

“It’s been kind of like eye opening of what we’ve come from and where we’re going to go. You know it’s like, 50 years ago women were supposed to just be house-makers, now you have women owning business, being CEO’s. I was prior service and did law enforcement too. So being able to wear different hats and serve others its groundbreaking,” Kiesha Bullard said.

The entrepreneur said she’s had to break down stereotypes and overcome racial stigmas.

“Being a black woman and wearing a uniform, I felt like I could make a difference. That was my eye opener like being able to become the change that, ‘hey all law enforcement’s not bad,'” Bullard added.

Bullard encouraged others to be the difference in their community.

“When you do good to people, maybe they’ll do something else and it goes on and goes on. Act of kindness goes a long way,” Bullard said.

Samuels said women of all ages can join Women Empowering Women Savannah for their workshops and service opportunities.

