BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Programs for Exceptional People (PEP) is hosting an open house this Thursday.

Potential PEP members and volunteers are invited to the event, happening from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at 39 Sheridan Park Cir. STE 2.

The nonprofit helps with socialization, literacy and vocational training for adults with a broad spectrum of intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities.

Thursday’s event will offer a chance to meet board members, families and staff of PEP, tour the nonprofit and learn more about their mission. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 843-681-8021.