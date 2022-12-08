Charleston launch of the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle (provided by the Coastal Community Foundation)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities.

This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause.

“Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem that has the effect of creating generational philanthropists is all part of what, in my mind, the Giving Circle would help to produce in our nine-county footprint,” said Darrin Goss, president and CEO of the Coastal Community Foundation.

The nonprofit’s service area includes local counties, including Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper.

The Giving Circle was given a $50,000 matching grant from Facebook that has already been matched by founding donors.

The goal is to create a $1 million endowment to support initiatives that give African American communities a voice and grow their economic, social justice, and educational interests.

