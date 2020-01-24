Nonprofit Deep Center Awarded grant to partner with SCCPSS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation awarded the nonprofit Deep Center a three-year $600,000 grant to be used for the Healing Schools Initiative.

The Healing Schools Initiative is a partnership between Deep Center and the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

The Healing Schools Initiative will use grassroots community engagement to develop and launch a new model for restorative discipline and school climate.

According to Deep Center, the initiative is designed to ensure the quality and character of school life supports young people, teachers, staff members, and families.

The organization explains over the course of three years, the Healing Schools Initiative will collaborate with three schools and work with teachers and staff members, students, and families to research and implement positive responses to school discipline.

The approach will be trauma-informed and restorative, with the aim of keeping students in the school community rather than pushing them into disciplinary settings.

Deep Center has chosen Hubert Middle School as the first pilot site for the Healing Schools Initiative.

“The Hubert Middle School community of teachers, staff members, students, and families are grateful for the opportunity , ” said Hubert Middle School Principal Brian Dotson.

“Deep Center’s Healing Schools Initiative promises to be a student-centered, equitable solution in support of SCCPSS’s goal fully to prepare Chatham County’s students as empowered 21st-century learners and leaders,” says Deep Center Executive Director Dare Dukes.

