Nine Line’s 7th annual Run for the Wounded set for early October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine Line Foundation’s 7th Annual Run for the Wounded will look a little different this year, but it will still go on.

The race typically takes place on Armed Forces Day weekend in May, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 this year. The 5K and 10K will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 on Hutchinson Island.

Organizers say social distancing guidelines will be followed, and adjustments have been made to ensure the safety of all participants.

Same-day registrations will no longer be offered, so runners must register in advance. There will also be no food or alcohol served at the event this year. Instead, bottled water and packaged snacks will be provided.

Awards will not be announced at the end of the race. Instead, they will be posted online and e-mailed to all participants.

Organizers say even under unusual circumstances, the race is on track to be a success. Several sponsors will be on site showcasing their services and products, and there will be a DJ.

The Run for the Wounded is Nine Line’s largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds will be used to provide aquaponics training to homeless veterans in Savannah.

Organizers say there are already over 200 virtual participants registered, and over 600 runners signed up for the in-person race.

To register, CLICK HERE.

Packet pick up will be at Nine Line Apparel on Friday, Oct. 2 and at the event starting at 3:30 p.m. on race day. All race participants will receive a shirt, koozie, commemorative race medal and race bib.