POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Georgia Bulldog Champ Bailey was in Pooler on Wednesday.

He stopped by the Trulieve cannabis dispensary, to educate patients on the many medical benefits of the plant.

According to him, use among high-functioning professionals — particularly athletes — is higher than most people think. He says seeing users at the top of their professions can help destigmatize cannabis use.

Bailey says his 15 seasons in the NFL led to numerous injuries that were often remedied by a mysterious injection or pill. But he hopes the research backing cannabis’ benefits can allow for it to be used as an alternative to narcotic pain medicine.

A recent study from the National Institute of Health concluded that cannabis can effectively relieve chronic and acute pain.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of private businesses that test for cannabis has gone down nearly 50% in the past 25 years. Last season, the NFL and NBA eliminated testing players for cannabis in the offseason.

“To see them turn the corner that means they have seen something that shows it can be beneficial in the future. But we still have plenty of educating to do here in the South.” Bailey said.