Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring to benefit Second Harvest, Bluffton Self Help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – June 17 is a big milestone for Nexstar Media Group, Inc., WSAV News 3’s parent company, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

It’s also a day for all 116 Nexstar television markets across the nation to give back.

Five years ago, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook created Founder’s Day of Caring with the mission of giving back where it’s needed most.

“We are a local service business,” Sook said, adding, “the best thing we can do to celebrate our success is to give back to the communities that made us successful.”

Every employee receives paid time off to spend the anniversary giving back to their communities through various service projects.

This year, WSAV has chosen to volunteer at America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and Bluffton Self Help. To join in the effort, visit helpendhunger.org or blufftonselfhelp.org and explore the ways you can give back.