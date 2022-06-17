SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – June 17 marks the anniversary of WSAV News 3’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

In 2016, Nexstar founder and CEO Perry Sook established Founder’s Day of Caring as a means of giving back to our communities in honor of the company’s milestone.

Each June, employees across Nexstar’s 200 broadcast stations are given paid time off to spend a few hours giving back to their communities.

This year, WSAV volunteered at several United Way-supported programs, including the West Broad Street YMCA’s community garden.

“It’s great to get the word out that this is here,” said garden manager Sandra Cason. “What we are looking at doing is really becoming a hub for food education and food literacy. So we want people to be able to learn to grow.”

photo: WSAV photographer Chris Murray

The WSAV team was also out at the Agape Life Center in Hardeeville, South Carolina, helping unload their food delivery truck and preparing their facility for their upcoming summer camp.

Volunteers at Goodwill of Southeast Georgia helped pack feminine hygiene kits to be distributed by various organizations in the area.

United Way supports local nonprofits throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties — as well as in the Lowcountry — connecting volunteers to causes that strengthen our communities.

The organization also provides direct assistance through its 211 call center, backed by contributions to the Community Fund.

Learn more about the United Way at ucwe.org.