SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The new year is upon us, and that means it is the time of year when people start to plan their new hobbies/ goals for the upcoming year.

WSAV’s Hannah Henman takes us to Pinspiration in Pooler, where you can pick up a new hobby.

Pinspiration offers painting, soap making, and overall many different stress relievers.

Hannah was able to experience the different activities at Pinspiration, as well as talk with the owner, Raquel Brinson. See the full interview of Hannah’s experience.

For more information on Pinspiration, visit its website at https://www.pinspiration.com/locations/pooler/.