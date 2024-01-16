RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Richmond Hill has a new medical clinic, providing services to people who may struggle to afford to seek treatment at for-profit medical centers.

Since October of 2023, Coastal Community Health Services has been serving the Bryan County community. Cheryl Woods, the clinic’s chief operating officer, said it was crucial to serve in this area.

“It had a health disparity for those who are uninsured and underinsured,” Woods said. “We are a community health center. We go into communities that need healthcare.”

With research, they were able to determine Bryan County was the best fit.

“We look at the population, socioeconomic backgrounds, and the number of children in free and reduced lunch,” Wood explained. “It’s pretty high in Bryan County.”

Serving the underserved is what they’re pushing for, offering a range of outpatient services.

“We’re a FQGC, federally qualified health center,” Woods told us. “We can offer a sliding fee scale for uninsured or underinsured. Although we take all insurances including Medicare and Medicaid.”

She continued, “We offer primary care, behavioral health services, we have dental at one our clinics, and we have a pharmacy at one of the sites.”

The clinic currently has 150 patients and Woods told News 3 that new patient intake has been surprisingly low. As we continue to push through the season of sickness, she says they are equipped and ready for a potential patient surge.

“We’re here for them if they want to come here. We have the equipment and we’re ready to see people and take care of their flu and COVID-19 needs.

Coastal Community Health Services first opened in Brunswick back in 2014. This spring, a new location will open in Pooler at Mosaic Gardens.