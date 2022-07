Group of dogs standing in bed of truck waiting to visit dog park with dog walker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Calling all dog lovers — you’re in for a real doggone treat, as a new park for your fur babies is set to open this weekend.

Chatham County Parks and Recreation is hosting the grand opening of the Tom Triplett Dog Park on Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendors will be available, and free puppucinos and treats will be available for the pups to partake in.

For more information on The Dog Park at Tom Triplett, contact 912-652-6780.