New community programs to begin in Walthourville

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – New community programs are on the way for people who live in Walthourville. The city’s new police chief is behind the changes and said they’re designed to help young and old.

Soon families in Walthourville will see more police cars in their neighborhoods, because of the S.A.F.E program. It stands for Safety Awareness for Elderly.

The program will operate with officers and members from the fire department stopping by the homes of people 55 and older or disabled neighbors, who don’t have family or friends constantly looking after them, to be checked on regularly.

The Walthourville police chief also said he’s bringing back neighborhood watch groups as well as creating a children’s police academy in the future.

” We want people to know we care, we want people to care about us and that’s what keeps crime down. I mean it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a community to keep the crime rate down. Not just the police, I mean everybody is a team here,” Chief Jerry Blash said.

Anyone wanting to be part of the S.A.F.E program can fill out an application at the police department or city hall. Or, call either place and have them fill it out for you by phone.