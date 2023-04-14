SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Healthy Savannah is spearheading a program to help under-served residents get important health information.

The program involves training people in leadership positions—like pastors or neighborhood leaders—about health issues affecting Savannahians, making them Community Health Advocates or CHAs.

Doctors are giving them important information about what they say are the big health issues in our community, like flu, COVID, hypertension and diabetes.

Local health experts are worried that fear and misinformation may be stopping people from getting the services they need and hope hearing from a familiar face will help.

“All of that’s going to add a benefit to us individually and collectively to address some of the health disparities, some of the health issues, as it relates to diabetes and hypertension, and all of these chronic diseases we’ve been dealing with for years. So, as we can get more people, more individuals, more families, to be conscious of those things, then it’s going to change the trajectory of the entire community,” says Dr. Elsie Smalls, operations manager for the Healthy Savannah COVID/Flu Supplemental Group.

After training, a $500 stipend is given to advocates for community outreach events. The program has already equipped more than 50 people to be CHAs and organizers say they’re planning to keep expanding the movement.