New Bluffton food kitchen aims to feed needy throughout Lowcountry

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Hope in the form of a hot meal.

That’s the goal of the St Andrew Food Kitchen.

Volunteers from St. Gregory the Great Church in Bluffton are using the put their first 50 meals together and delivered them to people in Hardeeville Tuesday.

The kitchen is cooking their own food and finding the people who need it most through the aid of Second Helpings.

Chicken, potatoes, green beans, fruit and pie all in one box, all for the homeless and needy in the Jasper County town.



With more help and donations, these folks hope to eventually serve the homeless and needy in a much wider area of Jasper and Beaufort counties.



“They have to know that there are people there for them,” said Dan Doherty, /St. Andrew Kitchen Volunteer. “They are not walking alone. That people care, that they want to care, and it gives them some hope.”

if you would like to make a donation or offer your services, just write out a check, or call St Gregory the Great Church or go to http://www.sgg.cc/contact-us.html and make an online donation with “St Andrew kitchen” in the subject line.

You can also make a donation or find out more at https://www.secondhelpingslc.org/