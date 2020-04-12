Neighbors safely celebrate Savannah boy’s 7th birthday with parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Amid the coronavirus outbreak, communities are making the best of a difficult and uncertain situation.

One neighborhood did just that to celebrate a Savannah boy’s birthday.

Social distancing ruled out a birthday party for 7-year-old Aiden, but his parents were determined to make his day special. They invited their neighborhood to decorate their cars with “Happy Birthday” posters and parade by their home.

The neighborhood did not disappoint. Check out the video above to see Aiden and his neighbors waving and spreading some birthday joy!

Happy Birthday, Aiden!