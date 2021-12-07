Neighbors on Hilton Head Island’s Dove Street bring back Christmas tradition

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — After a decade in the dark, a Hilton Head Christmas tradition is shining brightly again. Neighbors on Dove street on the South end of Hilton Head started lighting up their road with thousands of lights 30 years ago.

But the christmas time tradition stopped in 2010 and then moved to shelter cove from 2014-2017 before shutting down entirely. But after COVID-19 hit, Paul Beckler and his wife decided that the community needed a boost and decided to string together some holiday magic.

“It brings so much joy to everyone its an inspiration, its something we just need now,” said Paul. “It’s something beyond what it seems to be. Its like a magic in itself.”

“Over the years, the festival has involved countless numbers of family, friends, organizations and businesses. It keeps us all aware of our ability to make small contributions that help others feel good,” Paul added. “And just like building sand castles only to have them wash away with the tide, the lights of Dove Street constantly re-invented themselves. They have never been the same but have always been there to warm the hearts and brighten the spirits of those who choose to walk or drive by. And that is what has made it all worthwhile.”

The lights will be up until new years. For more information click or tap here.

Its free to see, just drive by. But donations for Deep Well and the island Rec center are welcomed.

No physical donations will be accepted in the drive-thru, please make all community donations online via the links below.

Donate to Deep Well

Donate to Island Rec

Here is a Seussian rhyme they like to tell to everyone who comes down the street.

It was authored by two of our neighborhood families.

Years ago in a similar season A baby arrived, and gave us a reason.

To light the magnolia tree on Rue Dove, And many lights more on the oak trees above.

We knew that our hearts weren’t two sizes too small, But we knew that our tree was three sizes too tall.

How could we reach the uppermost branchesWithout us taking incredible chances?

The ladders alone could reach only so high, But with a long pole we could reach to the sky.

People who came down the street asked to payOur light bills, received on the previous day.

We said “No” then decided to tell

That a much better purpose would be The Deep Well.

House after house began then to light

Beautiful strings: blue, red, green and white.The traffic increased year after year,

More gifts and food for The Well did appear.

Now as you drive by, look up in the tree

A beautiful dove, many stars you will see

A star for each year, it’s a wonderful show

We’re glad you came by, and we want you to know.