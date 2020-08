WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Walthourville closed City Hall this week due to a COVID-19 exposure at the facility.

The city says the City Hall team has been quarantined.

The city says residents can pay bills online or drop off bill payments at City Hall at the drop box.

The Walthourville Bill pay number is 1-888-246-0415.

For a water emergency residents are asked to call 912-977-6889 or 912-321-3419.