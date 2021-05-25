Necktie-savvy Savannah detective saves groom’s big day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just before he walked down the aisle to tie the knot Saturday, one groom had a sudden realization.

He didn’t actually know how to tie the knot.

Thankfully, Savannah Police Detective Kaishawn Samuell was nearby in Forsyth Park and had some training in the necktie department.

He helped the groom fix his tie, and as it seems, the wedding went off without a hitch.

Detective Kaishawn Samuel helping Nick Grizzle (Diane Dodd Photography)

Nick and Carson Grizzle (Diane Dodd Photography)

“I saved the day, didn’t I?” Samuell asked.

“Awww he sure did! Thank you sir for answering that call for service,” one person commented on a Facebook post about the wedding rescue.

“Thank God for this wonderful kind man! My son will always be thankful to him and so will I,” Betty Grizzle wrote.

“I couldn’t believe none of us there could tie a tie,” commented Helen Pitts Bradley, who said she officiated the wedding. “SPD to the rescue!”