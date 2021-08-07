NBA Champ Jordan McCrae returns to Liberty County, holds youth basketball camp among several other events

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Current pro-basketball player and former Liberty County standout Jordan McCrae is back at the place where it all started. Saturday, he wanted to lead Hinesville’s youth firsthand by example both on and off the court.

“I mean for me, this is what it’s all about. When I was growing up I used to have to go out of town for these kinds of opportunities and for me to be able to bring the experience I have and bring it back here to Liberty County, it means a lot to me,” McCrae said.

Not only did McCrae help refine his campers’ game, he wanted to set an example off the court as well. Offering vaccinations for those in attendance and being the first in line to get vaccinated himself.

Something local organizers at the Boys & Girls Club think will make a huge difference for those who grew up watching McCrae.

“It will, they’re going to tell their parents. It’s going to have an effect because some of the parents are going to share with other parents that Jordan, a man of that stature, thought it was necessary to take the vaccine and they should take it also,” said Edna Walthour, Chairperson of the Boys & Girls Club of Liberty County. “So, the word’s going to get around and it’s going to make a difference.”

McCrae also wanted to include mental health counseling and a crash course on financial literacy for the kids as well.

“I must give it to the young man, when he was preparing for this event he said that he wanted to make sure that we had mental health and financial literacy and when that happened with the young lady at the Olympics, we said, wow Jordan really knows what it means to be in a position like that you got to still be yourself,” explained Walthour.

The youth basketball camp is just one of a number of events McCrae has planned while he’s back home. He’s spoken at several area schools over the course of the past week as well as organizing a spades tournament for Saturday night.

“To be able to see that this is real. I’ve played on the same court, I’ve walked the same halls, I’m from the same county so for you to be able to see that I can make it, I hope it instills confidence in them that if I can do it then they can,” said McCrae.