Music & Memories Gala to benefit brain health, memory care

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit is working to help families stay on top of their brain health and memory care.

Memory Matters’ mission is to tackle memory loss early on, providing resources for adults dealing with dementia and Alzheimers.

“Loved ones will comment that after they have been in our program, whether it’s virtual or in-person, they notice that their loved ones may be more alert,” said Memory Matters Executive Director Mary Doyle.

The nonprofit works with federal agencies and receives grants, but 75% of Memory Matters’ funding comes from donations. That’s where their annual Music & Memories Gala comes in.

This year’s event will be held on April 30, hosted by WSAV News 3’s Ben Senger and Storm Team 3 Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred. Guests can also join from the comfort of their home through the telethon and livestream program.

There are other ways to participate in the fundraiser, including the Greenbrier Getaway Raffle –offering a three-night, four-day stay in the Alleghany Mountains to the winner. The online auction also features a variety of items, from sapphire jewelry to golf retreats and cooking classes.

Doyle will be joining Senger Friday afternoon to discuss everything the Music & Memories Gala has to offer and the impact it will have on the community. Watch live at 3:30 p.m. on WSAV NOW or the WSAV Facebook page.

The registration deadline is coming up on Monday, April 26. Visit here to reserve your tickets.