POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler hosted its Memorial Day service today– things kicked off Friday at the American Legion in Savannah, the founding site of the original eighth air force that fought in World War 2.

John “Lucky” Luckadoo is a 101 year old World War 2 veteran. He is among the veterans from a wide range of wars that were in attendance. From those who fought in Iraq, to some who served the nation over 75 years ago.

The veterans came together to fulfill an obligation to honor their fallen soldiers

Although the soldiers are no longer living, these veterans continue to tell their stories, while fighting to keep their legacy alive.

Throughout the garden, an American flag has been planted in just about every inch of open space.

That’s because on Friday, May 26, a team of volunteers spread 26,000 American flags throughout the garden. Each flag was meant to honor an airman that was lost in World War 2.