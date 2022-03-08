SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Massie Heritage Center announced an upcoming exhibition in honor of Women’s History Month that will showcase historic Savannah women.

“Women of Substance: 14 portraits by Ana Maria Leonardi” will feature oil on canvas portraits of Savannah women who made their mark on history.

The museum says the impressionistic style paintings will assist Massie’s mission of teaching Georgia history to children, youths, and adults.

The exhibit opens March 10.

The exhibit is included with the purchase of a museum ticket.

