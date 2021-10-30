Movie crew to begin filming next week on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tybee Island YMCA is turning into a film set for a handful of days next week, according to the City of Tybee Island.

Filming begins Thursday, but prep work kicks off Monday. Brain Waves Productions, LLC will begin bringing in lights, lifts and more equipment from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Production will begin at 5 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. on both Nov. 4 and 5. Production will close Pulaski Street from Taylor Street to Pearwood Avenue.

The city says homeowners in the area of Van Horne Avenue to Pearwood Avenue and Taylor Street and Gen George Marshall Boulevard will also experience increased traffic and delays returning home.