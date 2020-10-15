More than 150 families served in Southside food giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A production company and church joined forces Wednesday to show kindness and compassion in the community.

MGreen Productions and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church hosted a food giveaway on the Southside.

More than 150 families were given free groceries, including canned goods, oatmeal, peanut butter and other items.

Everyone stayed in their cars as volunteers handed out the bags.

Organizers say helping to lift up others is important with so many struggling during the pandemic.