TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – More upgrades adding to the ones costing $1.6M are coming to the Tybee Island Lighthouse.

This comes after a recent discovery of some issues with the roof of the lens room, according to the Tybee Island Historical Society.

“It definitely needs repair. It’s the city’s icon,” said lifelong resident Mack Kitchens.

The original slew of lighthouse repairs, which were announced in September, are still on schedule.

The repairs focused on fixing the puddy on the windows and water-damaged brick, in addition to a new paint job, which were both part of the original $1.6M budget introduced three months back.

The Tybee Island Historical Society says an additional $83K will be added on top of that after they discovered faulty copper seams in the roof of the lens room in December that now need to be replaced.

Mack Kitchens is a lifelong Tybee Island resident and cancer patient who lives a mile away from the lighthouse.

“I climbed it 20 times once, took me an hour and 47 minutes,” Kitchens said.

He says he climbs the lighthouse stairs every day.

“I’ve been doing it for 11 years. Every orthopedic surgery I’ve ever had, I go climb,” he added.

With the addition of the new repairs, the Tybee Island Historical Society says no one will be able to climb the lighthouse for a while after the holidays.

Kitchens told News 3 that although the lighthouse is a big part of his life, he has other ways to stay active.

“I play pickleball, lift weights, surf, and kite surf,” he said.

He said he will miss this decade-long part of his everyday routine, even if it is only temporary.

“I hate that it gets eliminated for sure,” added Kitchens.

The Tybee Island Historical Society says the lighthouse will be closed for climbing until St. Patrick’s Day.