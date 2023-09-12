TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Tybee Island has partnered with Savannah AMBUCS to make the beach more accessible to those with mobility issues.

AMBUCS, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring mobility and independence, presented the city with a check for more than $16,000 Monday night.

Tybee currently has three beach wheelchairs with three wheels and big tires that make it easier to move on the sand.

Thanks to the donation, there will be a total of 12 chairs.

“We all take for granted, go to the beach, go through the sand, have the kids get out and play in the water, but there’s some of us who don’t have that option,” said Mike McCann with Savannah AMBUCS. “And this is going to be a great partnership between Savannah AMBUCS and city of Tybee that now, somebody who before wouldn’t have chosen a beach vacation and definitely not water access beach vacation to be able to do that.”

The new chairs should be arriving soon. They are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Code Enforcement Building (1509 Strand Avenue).