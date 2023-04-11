SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Association, Inc. is hosting the 43rd annual Celebration Interfaith Service on Sunday, April 23.

It pays tribute to the prophetic speeches and written legacy of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., organizers say.

The service will begin at 5 p.m. at Thankful Baptist Church (820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) with the Memorial March of the Clergy.

Members of the clergy of all faiths are invited to wear their ministerial robes for the march.

The highlight of the service, organizers say, will be “The Words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” which will be spoken by young community leaders.

Community members of all ages are invited to attend the annual event.