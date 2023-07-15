SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mentors from Savannah and Chatham County came together Saturday afternoon for the fifth annual Summer Bonanza ‘Mentor for a Day’ program.

Children from ages seven to 14 are paired with a mentor who can guide them when it comes to their future personal and career goals.

County commissioners, judges, and other community leaders gather together to play an important role in shaping the future of our community including WSAV News 3’s very own Kim Gusby.

Founded nearly 30 years ago by former county commissioner Dr. Priscilla Thomas, Summer Bonanza has helped over 6,000 young people from Savannah and Chatham County.