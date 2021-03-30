Mentoring event to promote character, integrity, leadership in April

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The M.A.L.E. Dreamers organization will host an “Insurrection to Resurrection” event, focused on testimonials from group members about how they’ve become better leaders since joining the organization.

The event will take place on April 11 at Gateway Church in Pooler. The organization encourages young men to attend and join the organization, as well as men who want to become mentors or volunteers for the event.

“We will continue to promote a holistic approach to assisting young men in the transitional years of their lives,” M.A.L.E. Dreamers stated. “Our areas of focus are family relationships, education/career opportunities, financial guidance, mental/emotional wellness, and a commitment to service in the community through Christian principles.”

The M.A.L.E Dreamers organization focuses on guiding young men through childhood and into adulthood, promoting its core ideals of character, integrity, scholarship, leadership and citizenship. Members are expected to strive in both their academic work and professional careers.