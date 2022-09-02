CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gathered to honor and remember a fallen deputy Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office held a Memory Walk early this morning to remember Cpl. Ava Lucas, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday.

Lucas worked with the Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

“She was one person who stood out. Not that all my officers don’t stand out and all my employees do. She was one when she always came to you she never came for herself. She always came for everybody else,” said Sheriff John Wilcher. “Whether it was a private or COT or Captain or Lieutenant she always came wanting help for them. She was a very helpful person and she’ll be very, very missed here.”

Her marked unit is parked at the main entrance of the Sheriff’s Office as a memorial. The public is welcome to place flowers there in her memory until next Friday.