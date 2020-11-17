Memorial service for 4 unclaimed veterans to be held Friday in Beaufort

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The public is invited to a memorial service this week for four military veterans whose remains have gone unclaimed.

The four veterans will be laid to rest with full military honors at noon on Friday in the Beaufort National Cemetery. Two of the veterans are from Beaufort County, and two are from Dorchester County.

The memorial was arranged by Beaufort County Coroner Edward Allen and Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Veterans, VFW members, and American Legion members are invited to attend the tribute with their covers.

Anyone planning to attend the service is asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing recommendations.