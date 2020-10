SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s (NICU) celebrates Halloween with a new Halloween costume contest among their adorable patients.

Memorial is asking the public to visit their Facebook page to vote on the costume cuties.

The picture of the costume with the most likes, comments and shares will be the winner.

The online contest will run until 9 a.m. on Monday, November 2.

Check out the contest HERE