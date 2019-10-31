Memorial Health brings Halloween to pediatric patients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Kids spending time in the hospital on the spookiest day of the year didn’t have to miss out on Halloween goodies, thanks to Memorial Health’s Reverse Trick-or-Treat event.

Over 40 groups came out to Memorial Health to spread Halloween cheer around Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital for the event’s 10th year.

The hospital’s Child Life staff members dressed up in costumes along with the patients, making sure their Halloween experience was one to remember.

“Being in a hospital for a child can be scary, it can be intimidating, it can really be almost depressing at times,” said Heather Newsome, administrative director for the children’s hospital.

“What we strive to do is, how do we make it to where it feels like a normal experience for them? And this is one of those ways,” Newsome said. “We’re able to bring trick-or-treating to them, and really, it’s going to brighten their day, it’s going to bring big smiles to their faces, and that’s what this is all about.”

Throughout different hallways, children sitting outside of their rooms were treated with candy or other gifts from the organizations that came out to the event.

“We love doing it, we dress up like this just for charity events,” said Chuck Walden of the 501st and Rebel Legion Costume Group.

Walden and his colleagues dressed up as Star Wars characters, and he himself wore an X-wing pilot costume.

The group comes out every year for the trick-or-treat hospital event, and they take time off work just to visit the children.

“It’s great, and to walk in there and see them when they recognize us, ‘Hey, that’s a scout trooper,’ or ‘Hey, that’s an X-wing pilot,’ or ‘Hey, that’s Obi Wan, Obi Wan’s here!’, that’s fun, just to give them a sense of fun and share some candy,” Walden said.