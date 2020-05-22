Some in-person Memorial Day events scheduled in Savannah, others go virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Amid the pandemic, many Memorial Day events will be held with social distancing in mind while others turn to virtual options.

Ceremonies begin Sunday at 6 p.m. with a Memorial Day salute at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park. The memorial is located in Emmet Park at 4089 E Bay St.

Several events will follow on Monday in Savannah and surrounding areas. Take a look through the full list below.

Georgia National Guard flyover

The Georgia National Guard is sending out an HH-60 Blackhawk and two CH-47F Chinooks “in honor of our fallen and to remind us all of the debt we owe for the high price that has been paid for our liberty.”

The flight will leave Hunter Army Airfield at 9:55 a.m. and go the following route:

Memorial Hospital – 9:57 a.m.

Bonaventure Cemetery – 10 a.m.

Tybee Island – 10:08 a.m.

River Street – 10:18 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Hospital – 10:22 a.m.

Around 10:42 a.m. the flyover will reach the Glennville Veterans Memorial Cemetery before heading over to hospitals in Albany.

National Park Service livestream

The National Park Service is offering a social media event spanning more than 13 hours on Monday, featuring a series of demonstrations and historic talks. Starting at 8 a.m., the commemoration covers memorials and stories from the American Revolution to Vietnam and beyond.

Thirty National Park Service units across 12 states will be taking part to honor America’s fallen soldiers.

“While we are not able to hold large public ceremonies on site due to the ongoing pandemic, we will still honor our fallen service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice,” said Acting Superintendent Steve Theus, adding, “It is our privilege and duty to honor and remember those who suffered and died in service to our nation.”

For a complete schedule of 2020 National Park Service Virtual Memorial Day Tribute activities, visit here or follow Andersonville NPS and #VirtualMemorialDay on Facebook.

Bonaventure Cemetery ceremony

An abbreviated version of the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Bonaventure Cemetery will begin at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the American Legion plot.

Because it will be abbreviated, chairs will not be provided — but guests are welcome to bring their own.

Virtual tribute on St. Simons Island

On St. Simons Island, the spirit of this special day will very much alive as well, but virtually. Their annual Taps at Twilight Tribute will be held at 6:45 p.m.

You’ll be able to watch the ceremony on Golden Isles TV Channel 98 and on the St. Simons Island Rotary YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

The program will offer all the moments that have made this event so special in the past; patriotic music, posting of the colors, and the playing of Taps. The featured musicians will include Billy Dean, who will perform his newly released single “Memorial Day.”