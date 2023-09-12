SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Right now in Savannah, we have the best of the best in the United States Air Force.

Pilots, weapons loaders, controllers, and intel officers, all performing at their highest level, under pressure to represent their wings and their units. Their job is to protect the country, but Four Star General Mark “Grace” Kelly says competition is key.

“That will bring the best out of them. That’s what we need. Because whenever we go to combat you have to get the best out of everybody and it’s best that we get their best before we ask them to do to combat,” Kelly said.

This competition is about finding champions among the elite.

Colonel Stephen Thomas breaks down the formula saying, “They’ve already competed at their home units. They pick the best of the best from their units. Each unit best of the best shows up to Savannah. They all compete and we’re gonna crown some champions come Friday.”

However, it’s teamwork that makes the dream work!

The original top gun says confidence and persistence makes a winner. Colonel James Harvey III was the very first gunnery champion in 1949, he was also a part of the elite group of fighter pilots known as the Tuskegee Airmen.

“All we had was each other, that was OK ’cause we were out to prove a point, and we proved it. When the group came back from overseas and put foot on American soil, they put a top-secret classification on the Tuskegee Airmen. That stays on for at least 50 years. They didn’t want people to know about us because the program was too successful. It wasn’t supposed to happen that way. We were supposed to fall flat on our face but we proved them wrong,” Harvey said.

There will be an aeronautical demonstration tomorrow morning, Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m. above the beaches of Tybee Island. This event is free and open to the public.