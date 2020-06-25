Mellow Mushroom gives back to essential workers impacted by COVID-19

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A local pizza shop is taking part in a new fundraising initiative that will benefit charities throughout the state. The more pizzas they sell, the more they will give away to essential workers.

Mellow Mushroom on Thursday launched “A Pie for A Pie” to recognize hospitals, local feeding programs, and emergency medical services in Georgia.

“We just wanted to say thank you to the community because our community has supported us through this entire time,” Pooler Mellow Mushroom General Manager Chandler Brannen said.

“And we wanted the chance to give back to the frontline workers who have helped support us and do what we can to provide some awesome pizza,” she added.

For every stone-baked pie sold, the owner will donate a pizza to a community organization or frontline worker impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mellow Mushroom store owners will give out pizzas to more than 21 organizations throughout the state.

For each pie you purchase at the Pooler location, you will be buying a pizza for a family at the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire. Brannen says they expect to donate more than 250 pies Thursday.

“I’ve personally experienced the great work that they do,” she said. “I’ve got people in my family who needed that care and comfort during such a hard time in their life. And the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire provides such an important job for them.”

Since the beginning of the program, Mellow Mushroom has donated more than 10,000 pies to local charities, frontline workers and high school graduating seniors.

“On a larger scale, the Pie for a Pie project feels awesome because sometimes you just need a little slice of happiness and that’s what Mellow Mushroom pizza is and this is the best time to do it,” Brannen said.