McDonald’s hiring 1,000 team members across Southern Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the world’s biggest fast-food chains is working to recruit nearly 1,000 employees for their Southern Georgia restaurants.

On Tuesday, July 24, participating McDonald’s will be holding walk-in interviews from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hiring managers say everyone who walks in will have the chance to apply and interview for a position.

McDonald’s offers flexible hours, $2,500 in tuition assistance, an employee discount and advancement opportunities.

To apply, visit your local McDonald’s that Tuesday, text WorksforMe to 36453 or apply online anytime.