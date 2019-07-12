McDonald’s hiring 1,000 team members across Southern Georgia

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the world’s biggest fast-food chains is working to recruit nearly 1,000 employees for their Southern Georgia restaurants.

On Tuesday, July 24, participating McDonald’s will be holding walk-in interviews from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hiring managers say everyone who walks in will have the chance to apply and interview for a position.

McDonald’s offers flexible hours, $2,500 in tuition assistance, an employee discount and advancement opportunities.

To apply, visit your local McDonald’s that Tuesday, text WorksforMe to 36453 or apply online anytime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss